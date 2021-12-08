Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $5.45 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 362,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

