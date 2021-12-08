Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $6.34 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 745,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 169,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,467. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.