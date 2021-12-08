Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $6.47 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.72. 62,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,786. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $336.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

