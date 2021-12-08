Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $6.57 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,574,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,643,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.82. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,163. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.