Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $7.33 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.81. 102,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,962. The company has a market cap of $227.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

