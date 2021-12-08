Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $7.98 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,343. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.