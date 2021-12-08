Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

