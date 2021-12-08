Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $261.88. 12,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

