Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,737 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $646.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,918. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

