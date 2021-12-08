Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. 55I LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.72. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,123. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

