Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Tompkins Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of NBT Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

