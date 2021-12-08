Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. 930,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

