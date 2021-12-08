Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $194.70. 87,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,764. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

