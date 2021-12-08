Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,467 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $300.35. 21,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.06 and a 200 day moving average of $302.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $268.79 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

