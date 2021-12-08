Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 41,412 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.54. 60,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $146.91 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.