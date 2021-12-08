Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,103 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.70. 703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,927. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.97 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.63.

