Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,000. Tompkins Financial accounts for approximately 3.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp owned 1.73% of Tompkins Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $160,309.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald J. Klein, Jr. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $81,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,432 shares of company stock worth $368,235 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

