Tony Abbandonato Sells 21,400 Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Stock

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) Director Tony Abbandonato sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$25,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,215,147 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,176.40.

Tony Abbandonato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imaflex alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Tony Abbandonato sold 75,000 shares of Imaflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$97,500.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Abbandonato sold 11,100 shares of Imaflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$15,429.00.

Shares of CVE:IFX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.27. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,703. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Imaflex Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.95 and a twelve month high of C$1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.34.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.