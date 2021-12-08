Tony Perkins Purchases 4,500 Shares of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) insider Tony Perkins bought 4,500 shares of Yü Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £10,665 ($14,142.69).

Shares of LON:YU opened at GBX 230 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 234.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.08. Yü Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 90.50 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56.

Yü Group Company Profile

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

