Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPDKY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

