Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PBEGF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 38,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,223. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

