TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $35.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.60 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $151.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.62 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE TRTX opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $970.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

