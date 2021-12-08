Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145,804 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.52% of Tractor Supply worth $119,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.99 and its 200-day moving average is $198.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

