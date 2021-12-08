Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Call Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 26,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical volume of 2,930 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after buying an additional 830,989 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,528,000 after buying an additional 106,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. 97,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,299. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

