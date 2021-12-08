Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the typical volume of 876 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Library Research Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.7% in the second quarter. Library Research Ltd now owns 1,002,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 309,468 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 4,500,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

