Traders Buy Large Volume of Nuvei Call Options (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,477% compared to the typical volume of 168 call options.

NVEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvei stock traded down $37.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. 821,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,701. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

