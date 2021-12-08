Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,837 put options on the company. This is an increase of 833% compared to the average daily volume of 304 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 38,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $293.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

