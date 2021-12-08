Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 91,414 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,773% compared to the typical volume of 1,330 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,771. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

