Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,623 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,965% compared to the average daily volume of 575 call options.

HZON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 103,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,900,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 125,405 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 266,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 188,765 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

