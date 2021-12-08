Traders Purchase Large Volume of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Put Options (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,334 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,447 put options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.51. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

