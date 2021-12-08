TradeStars Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TradeStars has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $27,466.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars.

