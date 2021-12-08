Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Insider Purchases $50,076.00 in Stock

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COOK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 901,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger Inc has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $24,513,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $658,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $24,729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

