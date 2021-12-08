TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Sold by Bluescape Energy Partners LLC

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,966,920 shares during the period. TransAlta makes up approximately 2.1% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of TransAlta worth $13,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

TAC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.