Transcodium (TNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133,269.84

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $133,269.84 and $948.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00222894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars.

