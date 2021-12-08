Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traton currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TRATF stock remained flat at $$24.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

