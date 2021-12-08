Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPK. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.32) to GBX 2,000 ($26.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.62) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,561.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,794.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

