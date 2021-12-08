Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,253 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Trebia Acquisition worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREB. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Trebia Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

