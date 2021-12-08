Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ Lock-Up Period To End on December 15th (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ (NASDAQ:TRMR) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had issued 6,768,953 shares in its IPO on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $128,610,107 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of TRMR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

