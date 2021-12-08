Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.32

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.32 and last traded at $139.32, with a volume of 2806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.39.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

