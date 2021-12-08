Trias Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00220375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.