Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$2.98. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 1,051,181 shares trading hands.

TCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$736.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

