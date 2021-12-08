Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.37. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 547,498 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $199,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

