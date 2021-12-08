Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of TCOM opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

