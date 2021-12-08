Tripio Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Tripio has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $127,925.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00218085 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.