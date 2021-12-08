trivago Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,944 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average daily volume of 659 put options.
NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 12,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,823. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.94.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
