Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0005

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $296,039.20 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,818.98 or 0.99713975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00859500 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

