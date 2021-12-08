TRON (TRX) Market Cap Tops $9.27 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 5% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $9.27 billion and $1.48 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003674 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003980 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,892,939,348 coins and its circulating supply is 101,892,927,305 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.