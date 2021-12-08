TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $298,554.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $4.67 million and $298,554.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.32 or 0.00222622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

