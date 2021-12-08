TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Down 1.8%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

