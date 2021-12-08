Truist Securities Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $56.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,327. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.